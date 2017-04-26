Register
13:53 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Earth, Moon

    Space Tourism: Russia, US Ready to Give You a Lift to Moon Orbit, ISS

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 49 0 0

    Russian aerospace company RSC Energia and its US partners have worked out several options of sending tourists into the Moon's orbit and to the International Space Station (ISS), Energia's General Director Vladimir Solntsev told Sputnik.

    Virgin Galactic Aircrafts
    © Youtube/Virgin Galactic
    Virgin Galactic’s First Successful Glide Flight Brings Space Tourism One Step Closer
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In August, Solntsev said Energia was preparing a Moon expedition on board an upgraded Soyuz spacecraft, with eight space tourists interested in a trip. Renowned Canadian filmmaker James Cameron and a Japanese family were said to be among the first to express interest in the lunar orbit trip.

    In April, Energia's head said at least four were likely space tourists and were ready to pay for the trip. Energia has also been considering the resumption of the ISS tourist program. In February, Solntsev said a contract for nine tours could be signed before 2021.

    "Crafting ISS commercial flight contracts is hard work which depends on many factors. We are discussing contract details with potential clients. The same applies to the Moon orbit trip… We have worked out various options with our partners for sending tourists to the ISS and to the Moon, but the decision is not made just by us, but jointly with the other space powers, as there are issues beyond technical and financial ones, such as legal concerns and so on," Solntsev said.

    Photographers set up remote cameras preparing to cover the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launch at complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral. (File)
    © Photo: John Raoux
    New Russian Medium-Class Carrier Rocket Could Compete With SpaceX's Falcon
    Energia has been cooperating with the US-based Space Adventures space tourism company to secure potential clients wishing to fly around the moon. Space Adventures reportedly priced the Moon trip at $150 million, with the launch itself likely to take place by 2020.

    The company has so far sent seven tourists to the ISS since 2001, with the tickets ranging between $25 and $35 million. Energia has also been in contact with other partners in the United States, according to Solntsev.

    Related:

    No Roscosmos Plans to Send Space Tourists to ISS Before 2020 - Deputy Director
    Russia's First Private Space Tourism Craft Flight Test Set for 2020
    Chinese Company to Join Space Tourism Industry With World’s Largest Vessel
    At Least 8 Space Tourists Eye $150Mln Moon Trip on Board Russia's Soyuz
    Tags:
    space tourism, Moon, International Space Station (ISS), Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, Vladimir Solntsev, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok