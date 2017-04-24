World's Top 10 Richest Tech Billionaires

The 183 billionaires from tech — 23 more than a year ago — have a combined net worth of $1 trillion.

As the richest person in the world, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates not surprisingly tops the list of wealthiest tech billionaires with a net worth of $86 billion. He's followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($72.8 billion) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($56 billion).

Here's the full list of the top 10 tech billionaires in the world.

This article was originally published in China Daily.