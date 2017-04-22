Register
03:49 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The skull, left, of a 54,000-year-old species, known as Homo floresiensis, is displayed next to a normal human's skull, right, at a news conference in Yogyakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 5, 2004. H floresiensis was nicknamed the hobbits due to their diminutive size.

    We're Not Close: Indonesia's Human-Like ‘Hobbit’ Skeletons Aren't Our Ancestors

    © AP Photo/ Associated Press
    Tech
    Get short URL
    119210

    A comprehensive study of the bones of Homo floresiensis, nicknamed the “Indonesian hobbits” due to their miniscule stature, has revealed that they are not an ancestor of humans at all. Rather, they are an sister-species of Homo habilis, tool-using hominids that went extinct more than 2 million years ago.

    The study debunked the theory though anthropological examination and statistical modeling of the skull, jaws, arms, legs and shoulders of the hobbits. "The analyses show that on the family tree, Homo floresiensis was likely a sister species of Homo habilis. It means these two shared a common ancestor," said Debbie Argue of the Australian National University School of Archaeology & Anthropology to Phys.org.

    "It's possible that Homo floresiensis evolved in Africa and migrated, or the common ancestor moved from Africa then evolved into Homo floresiensis somewhere."

    At only 3.5 feet in height, the hobbits were first discovered in 2003 on the island of Flores in the Indonesian archipelago. Early theories were that they were a cousin of Homo erectus, the first hominid species to leave Africa. H. erectus fossils were found on Java, the main island of Indonesia, and dental similarities between H. erectus and H. floresiensis were previously observed.

    Homo floresiensis
    © Flickr/ Ryan Somma
    Humans Under Suspicion for Wiping Out Ancient Indonesian Hobbits

    H. floresiensis went extinct as recently as 54,000 years ago, making them a contemporary of homo sapiens. The theory was that Homo erectus landed on the island and an insular population formed, one that slowly shrank due to the prevalence of a "shortness" gene in the population (a phenomenon known as insular dwarfism).

    "We looked at whether Homo floresiensis could be descended from Homo erectus," said Argue. "We found that if you try and link them on the family tree, you get a very unsupported result. All the tests say it doesn't fit — it's just not a viable theory."

    For instance, H. floresiensis had a very undeveloped and primitive jaw compared to H. erectus. "Logically, it would be hard to understand how you could have that regression — why would the jaw of Homo erectus evolve back to the primitive condition we see in Homo floresiensis?"

    Homo Floresiensis
    © TheVendor101
    Ancient Indonesian 'Hobbits' Were Not Homo Sapiens - Study

    Professor Mike Lee of Flinders University and the South Australian Museum also contributed to the research. "When we did the analysis there was really clear support for the relationship with Homo habilis. Homo floresiensis occupied a very primitive position on the human evolutionary tree," he told phys.org.

    "We can be 99 percent sure it's not related to Homo erectus and [there's a] nearly 100 percent chance it isn't a malformed Homo sapiens."

    Another early theory, that H. floresiensis was a deformed Homo sapiens, was quickly debunked.

    Related:

    The Missing Link: Skulls Between Human and Neanderthal Found in China
    Archaeologists Say Jersey Was Neanderthal Vacation Hot Spot
    Neanderthal's Face Second Extinction as DNA Slowly Vanishes From Modern Humans
    Oldest Plant Fossils Ever Found Suggest Complex Life Much Older Than We Thought
    Israeli Company Successfully Transplants Lab-Grown Bones
    Tags:
    skeleton, fossil, Homo floresiensis, homo erectus, neanderthal, prehistoric, Australian National Univeristy, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok