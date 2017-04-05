How Russian RD-180 Engines Could Be Used After US Halts Purchases

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Katorgin, the United States will eventually swap out Russian engines for domestically produced versions, however, the current US space industry "rush" is best explained on political grounds, and in the case of normalization of bilateral relations, US purchases of the Russian engines could continue for years.
"I think that, of course, these engines will be used at the new [Russian] heavy and even super heavy rockets. Now we are talking about the creation of a carrier that would immediately give us an advantage in terms of time, all technical solutions and finances, because today we have already gained the most important competitive advantage — ready, functioning, successfully operating engines… which will remain the best in the world for a long time," Katorgin said.
In March, the head of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, told Sputnik that BE-4 rocket engines developed by the Blue Origin company would eventually replace Russia's RD-180 used on US Atlas space launch vehicles. Blue Origin has been developing BE-4 engines using liquid oxygen and liquid methane since 2011. The flight tests are expected to take place in 2019.
In 2014, the US Congress strictly limited future purchases of Russian RD-180 engines at a time when it imposed economic sanctions on Russia. Legislators passed a law requiring the United States to develop a domestically produced next-generation rocket propulsion system by 2019 so as not to rely on the RD-180s.
However, in December 2015, the US Congress passed a budget that includes a provision allowing the country to continue buying the Russian RD-180 rocket engines.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They WILL purchase them anyways, IF they CHEAP and better qualities than the U.S produced. Congress are limiting potential of private corporations. Watch when Russia get better engines again. Cheaper WAY cheaper.
cast235
And way more efficient than anything produced in the planet.
This rocket is limited by now. Since is an off spring of the RD170. In its's day it would replace 7 U.S rockets engines and had 10% to play.
Why I say this? When the RD 170 was conceived, all rockets at max were 3,500 max boost ... Or output,
When the original engineers and scientists told the west the numbers they couldn't believe anything. They thought that the number figure were simplified or something in Russia. They were 15,000.. 17,000 plus!!!!
IF when the test was done one would had blown up, the whole infrastructure would had gone with it and probably deaths would had occur.
Now they compare RD 181 with modern west rockets and they still are 10% more powerful.
Anyways, this is a modification. And like ALL it gets face out.
Once U.S no longer need them, they could be used as cheap. OR just scrap and some at a museum in Russia ONLY.
Russia is already building others way better. So this like everything will be a nice museum piece.
Russia needs giant museums, and at least one to drive in ,. In electric cars that tourists could RENT. Cheap.
Russia should be working on new BURAN. Invite BRICS to own a SPACE station. But now MOVE..
Invite SCO to won other. And one for EEU/CIS.
China may open another and may allow Russia in. Now don't go like kids telling all. Just build own model.
Then Russia will be traveling to multi space stations!!!!
Open in Russia, a world's space federation!!!
GREAT for economy too.