Register
16:01 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian RD-180 rocket engine

    How Russian RD-180 Engines Could Be Used After US Halts Purchases

    © Wikipedia
    Tech
    Get short URL
    128620

    Russian RD-180 engines can be installed on new domestic carrier rockets after the United States stops procuring these engines for its Atlas space launch vehicles, Boris Katorgin, a former general director and general designer of NPO Energomash corporation in 1991-2005, told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Katorgin, the United States will eventually swap out Russian engines for domestically produced versions, however, the current US space industry "rush" is best explained on political grounds, and in the case of normalization of bilateral relations, US purchases of the Russian engines could continue for years.

    "I think that, of course, these engines will be used at the new [Russian] heavy and even super heavy rockets. Now we are talking about the creation of a carrier that would immediately give us an advantage in terms of time, all technical solutions and finances, because today we have already gained the most important competitive advantage — ready, functioning, successfully operating engines… which will remain the best in the world for a long time," Katorgin said.

    In March, the head of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, told Sputnik that BE-4 rocket engines developed by the Blue Origin company would eventually replace Russia's RD-180 used on US Atlas space launch vehicles. Blue Origin has been developing BE-4 engines using liquid oxygen and liquid methane since 2011. The flight tests are expected to take place in 2019.

    Energomash company employees stand near RD-180 engines prepared for shipment to the United States in a shop at the Energomash
    © AP Photo/ Maxim Marmur
    US Decision to Abandon Russian RD-180 Rocket Engines Political - RD Amross Head
    US Atlas launch vehicles have been using RD-180 engines since 2000.

    In 2014, the US Congress strictly limited future purchases of Russian RD-180 engines at a time when it imposed economic sanctions on Russia. Legislators passed a law requiring the United States to develop a domestically produced next-generation rocket propulsion system by 2019 so as not to rely on the RD-180s.

    However, in December 2015, the US Congress passed a budget that includes a provision allowing the country to continue buying the Russian RD-180 rocket engines.

    Related:

    US-Russia Venture Hopes to Sell More RD-180 Rocket Engines to US
    US BE-4 Rocket Engines to Replace Russian RD-180 on Atlas Carrier Rockets
    Manned US Missions to ISS on Atlas V Launcher to Use Russian RD-180 Engines
    Tags:
    RD-180 rocket engine, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      They WILL purchase them anyways, IF they CHEAP and better qualities than the U.S produced. Congress are limiting potential of private corporations. Watch when Russia get better engines again. Cheaper WAY cheaper.
      And way more efficient than anything produced in the planet.
      This rocket is limited by now. Since is an off spring of the RD170. In its's day it would replace 7 U.S rockets engines and had 10% to play.
      Why I say this? When the RD 170 was conceived, all rockets at max were 3,500 max boost ... Or output,
      When the original engineers and scientists told the west the numbers they couldn't believe anything. They thought that the number figure were simplified or something in Russia. They were 15,000.. 17,000 plus!!!!
      IF when the test was done one would had blown up, the whole infrastructure would had gone with it and probably deaths would had occur.
      Now they compare RD 181 with modern west rockets and they still are 10% more powerful.

      Anyways, this is a modification. And like ALL it gets face out.

      Once U.S no longer need them, they could be used as cheap. OR just scrap and some at a museum in Russia ONLY.

      Russia is already building others way better. So this like everything will be a nice museum piece.
      Russia needs giant museums, and at least one to drive in ,. In electric cars that tourists could RENT. Cheap.

      Russia should be working on new BURAN. Invite BRICS to own a SPACE station. But now MOVE..
      Invite SCO to won other. And one for EEU/CIS.
      China may open another and may allow Russia in. Now don't go like kids telling all. Just build own model.

      Then Russia will be traveling to multi space stations!!!!

      Open in Russia, a world's space federation!!!
      GREAT for economy too.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok