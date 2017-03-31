Flight Tests of Super-Heavy Angara-A5V Carrier Rocket May Start in 2027

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-class carrier rocket, Phoenix, from the Angara launch pad at Vostochny may start in 2034, the documentation also indicates.
Last year, Igor Komarov, the head of the state-owned Roscosmos space corporation, said there were plans to use the rocket for manned lunar missions. The first flight to the moon could take place by 2030, with a lunar landing mission to follow by 2035.
The Angara family of space-launch vehicles is designed to provide lifting capabilities of between 2 and 40.5 tonnes into low Earth orbit. It has been in development since 1995 and was the first orbit-capable rocket developed by Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union to replace the older Proton-M and Rocket rockets.
