Register
03:47 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Domino's Robot Pizza Delivery Vehicle

    Knock Knock! Domino’s Inks Partnership for Pizza Delivery Robots

    © Youtube/Your Daily News
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2410

    Pizza giant Domino’s has entered into a partnership with Starship Technologies to use their six-wheeled “personal delivery devices” to deliver pies around Hamburg, Germany, this summer, with plans to bring robot delivery to the Netherlands if the scheme proves successful.

    With a human assisting by computer, the delivery vehicles move at a speed of four miles per hour, can carry a load of up to 40 lbs. and will deliver pizzas within a mile radius of their home store. 

    Food fest in Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Coming Right Up: 3D Pizza Printer to Feed Hungry Astronauts in Deep Space

    "Robotic delivery units will complement our existing delivery methods, including cars, scooters and e-bikes … With our growth plans over the next five to 10 years, we simply won’t have enough delivery drivers if we do not look to add to our fleet through initiatives such as this," said Domino’s Group Managing Director and CEO, according to Recode.

    Established robotics companies like Boston Dynamics and newcomers like Marble seek to give Starship a run for its money in the emerging "professional service robotics" market.

    Between 2016 and 2019, at least at least 175,000 robots will be used by logistics businesses, according to the International Federation for Robotics (IFR). The IFR also predicts that 42 million service robots will be bought for domestic use in the same time period. 

    Christmas deer
    © Photo: pixabay
    Domino's Pizza Japan Testing Delivery by Reindeer for Winter (VIDEO)

    Starship Technologies was established in 2014 by Janus Friis and Ahti Heinla, co-founders of internet messaging app Skype, and the company has already formed partnerships with food delivery services like Postmates and Doordash to use the robots.

    Domino’s does not currently offer robot delivery in the US, although people stateside can get a pie delivered by tweeting a pizza emoji to the Domino’s account, and can even request that their food be delivered by a modified Chevy Spark known as the "ultimate pizza delivery vehicle."

    Domino’s pizzas are already delivered by drone in New Zealand, thanks to a partnership with Flirtey inked in August 2016. Meij said in a statement at the time, "We’ve always said that it doesn’t make sense to have a 2-tonne machine delivering a 2-kilogram order … drones allow us to extend [our] delivery area by removing barriers such as traffic and access [and] deliver further afield than we currently do to our rural customers while reaching our urban customers in a much more efficient time."

    Related:

    Kremlin, communities to feature on giant Moscow birthday pizza
    Giant Moscow birthday pizza
    U.S. police officer kills six at "pizza and movies" party
    Russian court releases U.S. pizza chain owner on bail
    Deeper Than Oil: Chechen pizza on Putin Avenue
    Tags:
    Robotics, Pizza, Domino's Pizza, Germany, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok