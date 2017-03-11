Register
06:02 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Robotics

    Security Droids Coming to a Mall Near You

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    On March 9 Knightscope showcased crime-fighting robots at Arlington Police Department for the University of Texas and the media.

    Robot Metrosha in the central office of Moscow Metro in Prospekt Mira station
    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Metrosha the Robot to Meet and Greet Metro Commuters in Moscow (PHOTO)
    The demonstration model used was the Knightscope K3, a 300 lb, four-foot-tall robot intended to be used in indoor security applications. With its electric blue lights and white bullet-shaped body, it looks similar to the Star Wars' R2D2.

    The K3's sibling, the K5, is a slightly taller and heavier model designed for outdoor patrol. A four-wheeled version engineered to tackle rougher terrain is expected to be demonstrated later this year.

    Knightscope co-founder Stacy Stephens, believes the technology may help law enforcement to greatly reduce crime.

    "Crime has a $1 trillion negative economic impact in the United States each and every year," said Stephens, a former police officer.

    "Long-term, our ultimate goal is to be able to predict and prevent crime," he said.

    The security robots can detect criminal behavior by searching for anomalies including identifying license plates or suspicious sounds, and using a video camera and an array of sensors, from thermal imaging to air quality. They are also equipped with a microphone that a person can use to speak directly to a human operator.

    ​If appropriate, officers will be alerted, or the operators can use smartphones to synchronize with a robot for real-time video of a situation. The devices are continuously recording video and collecting sensor data, including markers to identify nearby wireless devices.

    Fastest robot to solve a Rubik's Cube - Guinness World Records
    YouTube/ Guinness World Records
    Beat This! Robot Solves Rubik’s Cube in Less Than a Second
    Among reports of the robots' successes are stories of helping security officers apprehend a thief in a retail environment, tracking down a vandal, and issuing an arrest warrant for a sexual predator, according to Stephens.

    Knightscope, initially launched in response to the tragic events at Sandy Hook and the Boston Marathon, has roughly two-dozen robots operating through leases to a number of California businesses including Microsoft, Westfield Shopping Centers, Juniper Network and the Sacramento Kings.

    UTA police hosting the demonstration expressed a "definite interest" in the technology, although no official lease arrangement has been announced.

    "We're always looking for new ideas and new technology that will make our jobs safer and easier and protect our communities," said Assistant Chief Patrick Bridges.

    According to Stephens, the robots are intended to augment human-led security efforts by taking away "boring" monotonous work, not as a replacement for guards.  

    "We draw a very, very thick line between what we do and using it for actual enforcement," he said. "The humans need to continue to make the decisions."    

    Related:

    WATCH: Tech Company Demonstrates ‘Nightmare-Inducing’ Robot on Wheels
    Pentagon’s Robot Satellite Repair System Sued by Aerospace Company
    Tepco’s Toughest Robot Fails Inside Fukushima Reactor
    Tags:
    police, robot, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok