Register
00:42 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NASA’s F-15 research test bed will expose the Swept Wing Laminar Flow test article to speeds up to Mach 2, matching conditions presented during wind tunnel testing at NASA’s Langley Research Center.

    NASA Test Flights to Bring Back Supersonic Air Travel

    © NASA. Carla Thomas
    Tech
    Get short URL
    118030

    NASA has announced a battery of experiments to improve the efficiency of supersonic aircraft wings. Flights will begin later in March to test in the real-world the results from wind-tunnel trials done almost 20 years ago. They hope their research will make commercial supersonic flight viable.

    From 1976-2003, anyone with money to burn could fly aboard a supersonic Concorde jet. The astonishing plane flew at over 1,300 miles per hour, allowing it to cross the Atlantic in just 3.5 hours, half that of an ordinary passenger airliner. 

    But the program was plagued with problems. Tickets were outrageously expensive, about $15,400 for a round trip in 2017 money. The plane's high flight pattern made it significantly more dangerous to the ozone layer than a regular jet, and it could only carry a little over a hundred passengers, requiring specially-trained pilots and mechanics.

    XB-1 and Boom Airliners
    Boom Supersonic Rendering
    Better Than the Concorde? Supersonic Jet Could Fly NYC to London in 3.5 Hours

    Perhaps most damningly, it could not fly over land, as it caused so much noise, due to its sonic boom. When an object exceeds the speed of sound it creates waves of pressure in its wake that compress against one another and form an explosive shock wave behind it. The sonic booms caused by the Concorde rattled buildings and created severe noise pollution.

    Declines in commercial aviation after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and a crash that killed 113 passengers and crew in 2003, heralded the end of the Concorde program, and with it, commercial supersonic flight.

    But NASA wants to bring supersonics back, and they intend to tackle the problems one at a time. Firstly, the sonic boom. The Concorde had "double delta" triangular wings, which did little to minimize noise. The new supersonics being tested by NASA instead have more traditional swept wings, as you would see on any typical large aircraft.

    Swept wings minimize sonic boom, but in the past suffered too much from air resistance to be used at supersonic speeds. A plane moving faster than sound must burn more fuel to overcome intense air-friction drag. 

    Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) X-plane
    © Photo: Youtube/Daily News
    First US Wind Tunnel Tests Pave Way for Supersonic Passenger Plane's Flight

    To address this, NASA is experimenting with swept-wing laminar flow technology. In effect, NASA's wing design creates a layer of smooth air, known as a boundary layer, that protects the wing from drag. Formulating the perfect wing shape and construction to maximize laminar flow and minimize drag is something NASA has been working on since the 1980s.

    "Supersonic laminar flow is something of an elusive holy grail for aerodynamicists," stated project manager Peter Coen. "This test, while still exploring fundamentals, is an important step toward achieving CST's fuel efficiency goals for quiet supersonic overland airliners."

    Related:

    South Korea Developing Near-Supersonic Advanced Ground Transport
    Supersonic Car Detected in Russia
    US Navy Orders Private Supersonic Jets to Provide Threat Simulations
    Florida Firm Wins $57Mln Contract for Key Supersonic Engine Part - Pentagon
    Evasive Action! NASA Spacecraft Nearly Crashes Into Martian Moon
    Tags:
    aircraft, commercial aircraft, supersonic, Concorde, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Supersonic aircraft have the same problem as the Hindenburg had... Safety. Landing speed is a major issue for any supersonic air frame. The quality of the air at flight altitude is also a big concern after Chernobyl and Fukushima, not just for a supersonic transport. The memory of the Concorde tire failure is going to be a very big problem to overcome.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok