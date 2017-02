MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia launched the Progress MS-05 space freighter on Wednesday to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a spokesman of Russia's Mission Control Center told Sputnik.

"The launch took place at the estimated time. The separation from the third stage of the Soyuz [carrier rocket] from the space freighter is expected at 09:07 Moscow time [06:07 GMT]," the spokesman said.