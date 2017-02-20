Register
    Russia Showcases Jam-Proof Communications System Based on Newest Radio Sets

    A new system, based on the R-187-P1E Azart multi-mode portable software-defined radio, allows for the exchange of information even with enemy attempting to jam the broadcast.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and Angstrem electronics company will unveil a new communications system based on the new generation radio sets at the IDEX-2017 expo in the United Arab Emirates, the exporter said Monday in a statement.

    "Rosoboronexport and Angstrem experts will give a presentation Organization of Communication based on New Generation Radio Sets at international defense IDEX-2017 expo held in the city of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)," Rosoboronexport said.

    According to the statement, Angstrem developed a new radio communications system, based on the R-187-P1E Azart multi-mode portable software-defined radio (SDR), which allows for the exchange of information even with enemy attempting to jam the broadcast.

    Tigr all-terrain armored vehicle
    © Photo: amz.ru
    Beware the Predator: Russia to Start Testing Tigr Unmanned Armored Car in 2017
    The defense against jamming is ensured via a frequency hopping method using a pseudorandom sequence at a speed of 20,000 hops per second.

    The SDR platform allows for communication with radio sets of different generations, working on different frequencies and using different protocols.

    The radio set supports GLONASS and GPS satellite navigation systems and may be integrated into Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), which enables the communication with outside parties and facilitates special operations in municipalities that use TETRA.

    The IDEX 2017 expo began on Sunday and will continue until Thursday.

