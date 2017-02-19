Launch of SpaceX Rocket on a Mission to Carry Deadly Bacteria to the ISS (VIDEO)

Originally, the blastoff was scheduled on Saturday, but it was scrapped just seconds before liftoff due to a technical issue.

On Friday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted that the organization was investigating a "very small leak" of helium in the rocket.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to see the launch for yourself.

The first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon cargo rocket has landed not far from the launch pad after the spacecraft blasted off on Sunday to the International Space Station (ISS), the space tech and transport firm announced.

"Dragon is on its way to the International Space Station. Capture by Space Station crew set for early Wednesday morning," SpaceX tweeted.