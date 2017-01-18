Russian Ural Produces Limited Edition Motorbikes Especially for US Market

Production of the Ural Ambassador motorcycles was conducted in Irbit, a town in Sverdlovsk Region, Russia, and the bike went on sale at the end of December. The series is limited to only 25 vehicles.

Technical features of the newest vehicle don't differ from the rest of Ural bikes. However, there are changes in the Ambassador's configuration, which includes a variety of options and accessories. The main feature of the series is a branded "first aid kit," which consists of a bottle of vodka, a can of sardines and a pack of chewing gum.

Introducing our newest limited edition, the Ambassador, complete with emergency vodka. Only 25 available, learn more https://t.co/3kVCvehvhH pic.twitter.com/TSIwfSS1y6 — Ural Motorcycles (@uralmotorcycles) 9 декабря 2016 г.

"Inspired by the extraordinary world travelers and storytellers who chose to brave the adventure and explore the world by sidecar. Our Ural Ambassador is the envoy of good will, a perfect vehicle to connect with people from all walks of life, explore foreign terrains and start a conversation with perfect strangers no matter where the road takes you," the maker claims on an official website of Irbit MotorWorks of America, the official affiliate of the Russia's IMZ Ural.

The Ural Ambassador Limited Edition bike color is elegant bronze metallic, with a blackened powertrain and smoked glass rider and passenger windshields for protection. The motorbike sticker price is US $16,500.