Robot That Can Write a Symphony: AI Device Composes Tailor-Made Music

To design the headset the scientists recorded the brain waves of volunteers while they listened to different music samples ranging from J-Pop to nursery rhymes. Based on this data, they create a personalized "emotional music model" for each individual.
The AI first studied the relations between the music and the emotions of a particular person and then writes the ideal musical composition.
The story reminds of the famous quotation from the movie “I, Robot” and makes us think again in what unexpected things computers might become better than us.
— Can a robot write a symphony?— M. Mérida (@dalnemu) 31 августа 2015 г.
— Can you? pic.twitter.com/bxoS1t2gfh
The AI headset is scheduled to be showcased at the 3d Wearable Expo in Tokyo on January 18-20, the report says.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)