Register
00:28 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital

    Shots, Shots, Shots: Researchers Say We’re Close to Once-a-Decade Flu Vaccine

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder/Files
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11112

    Scientists with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have announced an improved flu shot that would require administration only once or twice a decade, is on the horizon, as recent advancements in technology have made a ‘universal vaccination’ an achievable reality.

    Barney Graham, NIAID's deputy director of vaccine research, claimed that have recently been provided with the tools to "design things at atomic resolution." At present, vaccines target the "head" of the influenza virus, which changes between strains. The "stem" of the virus is unchanging, so a vaccine that targets that portion only would be able to prevent every strain of influenza, instead of just the two or three that seasonal vaccines are intended to treat. The "tail" is difficult to target, but molecular engineering could be the path to doing so. 

    "[A universal vaccine] would be the single most important thing we can do in public health today," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 40 percent of Americans have received their flu shot this year, but officials believe that they could greatly increase the number of protected individuals if a vaccine was only needed once every five or ten years.

    A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder/Files
    Winter is Coming, and So May Be a One-Shot Universal Flu Vaccine

    A universal vaccine would also be less expensive to manufacture and distribute. The flu vaccine industry has exploded to a four-billion-dollar global business in 2015, after the CDC expanded its recommendation of annual vaccines to every American older than 6 months in 2010. Even if a universal vaccine was more expensive per unit, it would likely cost less overall, as manufacturers would make less.

    Officials also offer that a universal vaccine would be more reliable. At present, health officials must make an educated guess as to what will be the most dangerous and virulent strains of influenza in nine months, to give manufacturers time to produce the correct vaccine. "Each year we could go after people who hadn't been vaccinated before. It could be a year-long, daily vaccination activity, not just focused in the fall," said William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

    Annual cases of influenza in the United States vary greatly from year to year, but typically fall within the range of 16-64 million people. Most of those cases are minor, but typically around 23-36,000 Americans die from the disease, or its complications. The greatest incidence of influenza in modern history was the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, which left 50-100 million dead worldwide. While unlikely to recur, experts believe a universal vaccine would reduce the chances of such an outbreak even further.

    Ebola case response training
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    New Ebola Virus Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness in Trials

    The CDC estimates that the vaccine prevents 5 million flu illnesses and 71,000 hospital visits. It is only about 50-60 percent effective most years, but saves thousands from hospitalization or death.

    Related:

    New Case of Bird Flu Infection Registered in China's Jiangxi Province
    China Confirms Human Case of Bird Flu in Hunan Province
    EU Bans Imports of Ukrainian Poultry Due to Avian Flu
    Entire France Placed on High Alert Over Avian Flu - Ministry
    Flu is Expensive: Unvaccinated Adults Cost the US Over $7 Billion, Study Finds
    Tags:
    medicine, outbreak, influenza, vaccine, flu, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, NIAID, CDC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok