Register
18:20 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A bitcoin exchange called ItBit is the first exchange for the virtual currency to be granted a licence by New York State's financial regulator.

    Bumper Year for Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Thanks to China

    © Flickr/ Antana
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 13231

    It's been a happy new year for cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which has increased in value jumping above the US$1K mark for the first time in three years with financial analysts citing that the drop in value in China's currency, the yuan, as being linked to Bitcoin's success. By the end of 2016, the yuan dropped by seven percent.

    It follows new regulations set by the Chinese government and fears over capital controls which have also led to a drop in confidence in the yuan among middle-class and wealthy Chinese people who are converting their assets into alternative currencies.

    According to CoinDesk, 2017 will be a "bright beginning" for the digital currency and is expected to be a "banner year" which could see the bitcoin returning to its value set in 2013 at US$1,216

    ​"The growing war on cash, and capital controls, is making bitcoin look like a viable, if high risk alternative," Paul Gordon of the UK Digital Currency Association and co-founder of Quantave said.

    Bitcoin, a currency which often grabs headlines as traditional currencies falter, is not controlled by any central bank or financial authority. 

    A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    China's Central Bank to Continue Moderate Monetary Policy in 2017

    In June 2015, at the height of the financial crisis in Greece, its then finance minister Yanis Varoufakis suggested on his blog that bitcoin could be a viable alternative currency in the Eurozone:

    "The technology of bitcoin, if suitably adapted, can be employed profitably in the Eurozone as a weapon against deflation and a means of providing much needed leeway to fiscally stressed member states."

    Meanwhile, Venezuela's currency, the bolivar, is rapidly losing its value and is now the world's worst performing economy hit by 700 percent hyperinflation, amid reports that growing numbers of Venezuelans are swapping their bolivars for bitcoins to buy the basics, free from government controls. 

    A Venezuelan National Guard stands guard as workers recover the valuables after a supermarket was looted in Ciudad Bolivar
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Profit From Starvation: Venezuela's Food Traficking Problem

    However in neighboring Columbia, reports in local media suggest that digital currencies have been made illegal.

    According to an article in Columbian newspaper, PanAm Post, the Superintendencia de Sociedades, an organization associated with the Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism announced the prohibition of digital currencies, including bitcoin and assuring that the only valid currency remains the peso.

    And while 2017 looks set to be a bumper year for bitcoin, its success is having a negative effect on other cryptocurrencies, including Ripple and Litecoin, know know as the new altcoins.

    Related:

    India’s Cash Crunch Sends Bitcoin Soaring Towards New High
    Venezuela Formally Accepts Transfer of Mercosur Presidency to Argentina
    Maduro Calls Withdrawal of Venezuela's Largest Banknote 'Monetary Upheaval'
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, inflation, money, China, United Kingdom, Colombia, Venezuela, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok