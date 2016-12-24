Register
15:31 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a billboard for Windows 10, the latest operating system from US software giant Microsoft, during a launch event in Seoul on July 29, 2015

    Microsoft: We ‘Went Too Far’ with ‘Painful’ Windows 10 Updates

    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Tech
    Get short URL
    175983255

    In a statement during Microsoft’s Windows Weekly online show, chief marketing officer Chris Capossela noted that the tech giant’s push to get users to upgrade to Windows 10 crossed the line into being 'too aggressive.'

    Windows 10 became available to the public as a free download in July 2015, and although critics generally praised the interface for its improvements over previous versions, it also attracted controversy for deceiving, or even forcing, users to upgrade. An infamous balloon notification informing users that the Windows 10 upgrade was now available presented users with two options: "Upgrade Now" and "Upgrade Tonight." Other users had Windows 10 automatically installed on their machines if they had not previously changed updates default settings.

    According to Capossela, Microsoft stepped "over the line" when "the red X in the dialog box which typically means you cancel didn't mean cancel." This box had a small, easy-to-miss line about changing or canceling the upgrade, but hitting "OK" or the red x in the top right corner that cancels the download in all previous iterations now caused it to begin.

    Artificial Intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Not 'Zo' Racist: Microsoft Releases New Cleaner Talking ChatBot

    "And within a couple of hours of [the red x] hitting the world, with the listening systems we have we knew that we had gone too far and then, of course, it takes some time to roll out the update that changes that behavior. And those two weeks were pretty painful and clearly a lowlight for us. We learned a lot from it obviously," Capossela said.

    PC World reported many users disabling Windows updates (leaving their systems vulnerable to hackers) or abandoning Windows entirely for competing operating systems. After a lawsuit in which a woman successfully sued Microsoft, claiming that Windows 10 installed itself onto her computer without her consent and then rendered it unusable, Microsoft changed the alert message to explicitly give users the ability to opt out of the upgrade.

    Related:

    Twitter, FB, Microsoft, YouTube to Create Database to Curb Online Extremism
    Russian Anti-Monopoly Body Probes Microsoft Over Alleged Competition Violations
    ‘Trade-In, Trade Up:’ Microsoft Will Pay You for Your Apple Device
    Microsoft Lets Brazil Inspect Programming Code to Calm Spying Concerns
    China Invites Microsoft, Intel to Join Elaboration of Cybersecurity Standards
    Tags:
    apology, upgrade, software, Microsoft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      oiill
      Cry me a river. Too late MS. After over 20 years of using your OS's, my next machine will not operate anything related to you. You have gone way too far.
    • Reply
      topolcats
      Spyware anyone?
    • Reply
      loverussia
      Micro$oft trying to save itself from further law suits.
      There is a reason why users prefer to stay with 7, because they have learnt how to use it and it needs less resources.
      Stop Micro$oft making little changes to the OS and labeling it like a new one and forcing people to buy it.
      Micro$oft, just a typical American bully and arrogant corporation!
    • Reply
      jas
      Microsoft makes the dumbest decisions. They force you to search online for something in Office, something simple, and act surprised if people start using Libre Office.
    • Reply
      jas
      Puppy Linux can run from a thumb drive and is really full of features for its size.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      What can be said about Microsoft?
      Windows 3.1 sucked, but Windows 95 and 98 were great.
      Then Windows ME sucked, but then Windows XP was great.
      Then Windows Vista sucked, but then Windows 7 was great.
      Then Windows 8 sucked, so Windows 10 is supposed to be great. Is it?

      However, MS-DOS 3.3 was the very best, back in the day.
    • Reply
      michael
      never touch windoze crap.
    • Reply
      Lee
      Linux Mint is free, fast, uses a fraction of your resources an has a beautiful user interface will thousands of free apps!.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok