During the group stage of the 2008 UEFA European Football Championship ten years ago Croatian team, which had already secured a place in the knockout stage, crushed England, helping Russia to qualify from the second place. Russia later won the Netherlands in the quarter-finals 3-1, but lost out to Spain 0-3 in the next round.

Croatian most capped player and former captain of the national team Dario Srna told Ukraina.ru news outlet that Russia should return the team a 10-year old favor during the World Cup quarter-final game.

"I think that our team once did a great favor to Russia. And now it's time to repay the debt. Croatia has an advantage over Russia. We have a lot of high-class, experienced players, who are playing for big clubs. To say frankly, Croatia is stronger, but Russia deserves respect. The team left the group and defeated Spain — that's a serious achievement. I believe, the upcoming match will be difficult," Srna said.

Croatian players, who beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties in the round of 16, will face Russia, which earlier claimed victory over Spain 4-3, also on penalties, in the quarter-finals at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Saturday. The game is set for 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.