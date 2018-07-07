Croatian Ex-Captain Reminded Russia Owes His Team for Euro-2008 Qualification

Croatian most capped player and former captain of the national team Dario Srna told Ukraina.ru news outlet that Russia should return the team a 10-year old favor during the World Cup quarter-final game.
"I think that our team once did a great favor to Russia. And now it's time to repay the debt. Croatia has an advantage over Russia. We have a lot of high-class, experienced players, who are playing for big clubs. To say frankly, Croatia is stronger, but Russia deserves respect. The team left the group and defeated Spain — that's a serious achievement. I believe, the upcoming match will be difficult," Srna said.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
