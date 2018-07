The Russian national team will take on Croatia in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting football stars in the Kremlin on Wednesday as the national team is getting ready for the quarterfinal match.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia. The final is set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

