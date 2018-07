Thousands of fans that have come to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup brought a portion of Rio de Janeiro's football madness with them, holding a Brazilian carnival ahead of the match with El Tri.

Fans attending the 2018 World Cup have been showing off: Last week Mexican fans organized a Day of the Dead carnival in Moscow.

This week, the tournament started with another event — a Brazilian carnival in the middle of Samara. Various acrobats, musicians, performers and dancers participated in the festivity.