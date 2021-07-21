Register
14:47 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    From Su-57 to 'Checkmate': New Russian Fifth-Generation Fighter Makes a Splash in Aerospace Industry

    © Sputnik / Алексей Майшев
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083424634_0:274:3002:1962_1200x675_80_0_0_ec1fc926bc5da069dcf76e0e0911954b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202107211083430849-from-su-57-to-checkmate-new-russian-fifth-generation-fighter-makes-a-splash-in-aerospace-industry/

    On 20 July, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected a prototype of Sukhoi's new fifth-generation single-engine light tactical aircraft "Checkmate" – the staple of the MAKS-2021 air show. The newly unveiled fighter jet combines innovative solutions and technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) assistance for pilots.

    The Checkmate, which might operate under the name Su-75 in Russia, has been developed by defence and technology giant Rostec and the United Aircraft Corporation in record time and will be produced in three versions: a one-seater, two-seater, and unmanned aircraft.

    Judging from the Checkmate's specifications and performance data, the fighter will accelerate to Mach 1.8 (2,222.6 km/h) and carry a maximum payload of 7,400 kilogrammes with an estimated practical ceiling of 16.5 kilometres and flight range of 2,800 kilometres (without outboard fuel tanks).

    The aircraft also employs stealth technologies and is capable of using modern aviation weapons installed in the plane's internal compartments. The jet can reportedly be armed with: RVV-MD short-range air-to-air guided missiles; medium-range RVV-SD missiles; Kh-38 air-to-surface missiles; Kh-58UShKE anti-radiation missiles; "GROM-E1" airborne guided missiles; KAB-250LG-E laser-guided bombs; or S-8 and S-13 unguided aircraft rockets.

    © Sputnik / Алексей Майшев
    Russia MAKS Airshow Checkmate Fighter

    According to General Director of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar, the fighter's multifunctional platform can be adapted to the various needs of future buyers due to its open-architecture. Furthermore, it is combines "low operating costs and broad combat capabilities".

    The Checkmate is designed to attack up to six targets simultaneously on land, air or sea, even under conditions of strong electronic interference. At the same time, the stealth jet's price tag will be between $25-30 million (21-25 million euros), which is substantially lower than that of its major competitors, France's Rafale, Sweden's Gripen NG, or America's fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

    A pair of RAF F-35B Lightning fighter jets flies over The English Channel during the Point Blank exercise after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, November 27, 2018
    © REUTERS / EDDIE KEOGH
    A pair of RAF F-35B Lightning fighter jets flies over The English Channel during the "Point Blank" exercise after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain, November 27, 2018
    Yet another important advantage of the new Russian fighter is its low flight operating cost. According to Slyusar, it will be seven times lower than that of the F-35 ($33,000 per flight hour) and comparable to that of the Gripen NG (between $4,500 and $8,000 per flight hour). The Checkmate, however, significantly surpasses the latter in terms of combat capabilities, according to Slyusar.

    As stated in the presentation of the aircraft, the portfolio of orders for the new light tactical fighter now stands at 300 units. Checkmate's maiden flight is scheduled for 2023, while the construction of several test prototypes is due to be completed in 2024-2025. A year later, Sukhoi's designers are expected to kick-start the creation of the first batch of aircraft. "Our task is for this plane to be offered en masse to customers starting in 2026", Slyusar told reporters on 20 July.

    Foreign Observers Teased & Amazed

    The Russian manufacturers teased international observers ahead of the Checkmate's debut, with Rostec releasing an English-language video ad on 13 July and then photos of the new fighter covered by a tarp with the question "wanna see me naked?"

    ​The trick worked well as the aircraft immediately prompted a lively debate in the media, with users racking their brains over the Checkmate's potential technical features. 

    ​"If Russia's [plane] is single-engine, that would be a big deal", tweeted American military observer Tyler Rogoway. "Getting a modernised fighter that leverages lessons from Su-57 and some avionics etc., is likely regarded as highly important to their tactical jet export industry".

    ​Some American observers suggested that a number of nations could soon line up for the relatively inexpensive aircraft, seeing it as a substitute for Lockheed Martin's F-35.

    "In fact, the leveraging of Su-57 technologies seems to be one of the cornerstones of Checkmate", The Drive presumed on 20 July. "Not only does it promise to reduce development costs, but it should, when combined with an open-architecture approach, let customers pick and choose which sensors, for example, they need on their particular LTS iteration".

    What's more interesting, according to The Drive, is that the Russians are interested in developing the unmanned version of the jet. Indeed, opening the MAKS-2021 air show, President Putin specifically elaborated that UAVs, robotic systems, and artificial intelligence are the most promising sphere of the aviation industry, with Russia keeping up with the times.

    Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in Zhukovsky
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in Zhukovsky

    Inspired by Fifth-Generation Fighter Su-57

    Checkmate appears to be inspired by the Sukhoi Su-57 (codenamed Felon by NATO), a twin-engine stealth-capable multi-role fifth-generation fighter, developed for both anti-air and air-to-ground operations. The Su-57 boasts super-manoeuvrability, short takeoff and landing, a high level of protection, and a wide set of advanced technological features.

    In March 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed that Su-57 jets had been tested in Syria. Having noted that Su-57 crews had made over 10 sorties in Syria, the ministry reported that the mission was "carried out in order to prove the announced possibilities of the newest aircraft in a real combat environment". On 19 November, the MoD released footage of the Su-57's manoeuvres in the Syrian Arab Republic.

    Meanwhile, JSC Sukhoi's designers are keeping the state-of-the-art plane up to date. The upgraded version of the Su-57 will see further improvements in aerodynamics, new engines, new construction material, next-generation onboard equipment, including the active use of artificial intelligence, the ability to operate in a network-centric atmosphere of various weapons systems, according to Sergei Smirnov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission board, who talked to Sputnik ahead of MAKS-2021.

    Related:

    S-500 Prometheus: 'Killer of F-35' Has Undergone Combat Missile Trials & is Coming Soon
    US Media Brands Turkey's Possible Purchase of Russian Su-57 Stealth Jet 'NATO's Nightmare'
    Photos: Meet ‘Checkmate’, Sukhoi’s Sleek New Fifth-Gen Fighter Jet for Half the Cost of an F-35
    Tags:
    MAKS airshow, Syria, Su-57, Vladimir Putin, F-35, jet fighter, Sukhoi, Rostec, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse