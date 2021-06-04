Possible Disconnection From SWIFT System Will Not Be Disaster for Russia, Envoy to EU Says

He was asked on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) whether Moscow sees a threat in the Western politicians' remarks on the possible disconnection of Russia from SWIFT.
"No, we do not feel [a threat]. But I am sure that even that would not be a disaster for us," Chizhov said.
SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik that disconnecting Russia from SWIFT may cause material losses and loss of reputation for SWIFT itself.
All comments
Show new comments (0)