EU to Discuss Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT Before Making Decision

"Any decision on the part of the European Union must be surrounded by appropriate rules. Therefore, if any decision is made, of course, it will first be widely discussed legally in the European Union," Silva said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Lavrov said that proposals to ban Russia from using SWIFT as part of a new sanctions package have been floating around for some time, but he did not know for sure what steps the West and the company itself will take regarding the issue. The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the country's relevant authorities have been preparing for such turn of events.
Earlier in May, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova also stated there were no risks of disconnecting the country from SWIFT. However, if such a scenario were to be implemented, it would be possible to transfer internal Russian traffic to the Financial Messaging System of the Bank of Russia.
