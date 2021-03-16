PACE Chief Pledged to Call on Latvia to Stop Violating Russian Reporters' Rights

The Russian Union of Journalists earlier wrote a letter for Daems, asking him to take note of "the flagrant violations" of the journalists' rights, to give an assessment to the "outrageous fact" and to take measures to protect the reporters.
"At the meeting with [PACE] chairman, I gave him the letter by the Russian Union of Journalists ... Daems promised to immediately take steps and to present it to the commission and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic ... and to implement all measures to remind the Latvian government of the obligations that Latvia undertook when it joined the Council of Europe," Pyotr Tolstoy, the deputy chairman of Russia's lower chamber, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
In December, several journalists working for Sputnik Latvia were accused of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched and they were barred from leaving the country. Sputnik Latvia is part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, whose director general, Dmitry Kiselev, is on the EU sanctions list.
