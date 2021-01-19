Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Has 100 Percent Efficacy, Watchdog Says

The immunological efficacy of the Russia-developed coronavirus inoculation EpiVacCorona amounts to 100 percent based on the results of the first and second stages of clinical trials, according to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor).
"The overall efficacy of a vaccine is made up of its immunological and preventive efficacy", the press service said in a statement.
The EpiVacCorona inoculation was developed by the Vector Institute, a biological research centre in Koltsovo, the Novosibirsk Region, Russia. Unlike the first Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which is a vector jab, that is, produced based ona human adenovirus, the new vaccine is a peptide one, and relies on one of the promising synthetic platforms. It consists of artificially synthesised short fragments of viral proteins - peptides, through which the immune system learns how to recognise and then neutralise the virus.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)