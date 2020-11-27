Russia’s EpiVacCorona Vaccine Helps Create Immunity 1 Month After Inoculation, Developer Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by Russia's Vector research centre, creates immunity one month after the inoculation, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the centre's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday.

"Immunity is formed a month after the first vaccination ... Thus, quarantine is not needed, but protection from external infection is necessary - wearing a mask after the first and second vaccinations is highly desirable and necessary in order not to become infected at this time. The body is not yet protected at this time," Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

Coronavirus vaccination with the EpiVacCorona vaccine, developed by Russia's Vector research centre, will be seasonal, but the exact pace is yet to be determined, according to the official.

'"I believe vaccination will be seasonal, but we are yet to study the frequency of ... re-vaccination. After two injections, re-vaccination will be needed in at least six or maybe 10 months. As for the level of immunity stability after re-vaccination, we hope re-vaccination will be needed once every three years," Alexander Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

The scientist also noted that the immunity formed after contracting COVID-19 is not stable and only protects a person during five to seven months, while the immunity formed after vaccination is more stable.

At the same time, he pointed out that the vaccine can be stored in a regular fridge for up to two years and still remain efficient.

"Vector's vaccine is stored easily and safely at temperatures ranging from +2 to +8 degrees [Fahrenheit] and transported at the same temperatures ... The vaccine retains its immunogenic characteristics for up to two years ... A regular non-specialized fridge is enough, the vaccine can be stored there for up to two years," Alexander Ryzhikov said at a press conference.

The peptide-based EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19 on 13 October. In August, the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya research institute and based on the human adenovirus, became the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world.