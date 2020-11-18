Russia's Vector Develops Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Apart From EpiVacCorona, Watchdog Says

"Taking into consideration the results obtained through experiments, we have chosen four vaccines for COVID-19 prevention that we see as promising ones. They are currently in different stages of trials. There is a peptide vaccine, a recombinant vaccine based on the vesicular stomatitis virus, a recombinant vaccine based on the influenza A virus and a recombinant vaccine based on the measles virus," the watchdog said in a statement.
On October 13, the peptide vaccine EpiVacCorona, developed by Vector, became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19.
On 11 August, the country registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
