RDIF Rejects Media Claims Sputnik V Was Denied Authorisation for Emergency Use in Brazil

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday that the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has requested additional information about the Sputnik V vaccine trials before authorising emergency use and has not refused to grant a license, as some media had reported.
According to the statement, the requested information will be provided shortly.
"We would also like to draw the media's attention that as part of an ongoing desinformation campaign against Sputnik V inaccurate information is being deliberately spread at night time or on the weekend to make it harder to verify it. RDIF's press service is working around the clock and would like to ask journalists to check information before publication to avoid spreading such inaccurate information", the RDIF said in a statement.
Russia will supply Brazil with 10 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. In total, 150 million doses will be delivered this year.
The Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in Serbia, Belarus, Algeria, the Palestinian Authority, Argentina, Bolivia, Venezuela and Paraguay. Registration is expected in two more countries next week.
