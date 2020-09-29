Statements of Military Support for Azerbaijan or Armenia Will Only Escalate Conflict, Kremlin Says

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to negotiations, also stressing that other countries should not to add fuel to the fire amid the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"The Kremlin, first of all, proceeds from the need for an immediate ceasefire. Any statements about any military support or military activity definitely add fuel to the fire. We are definitely against this and we do not agree with presenting an issue this way", he said.
"We call on all countries, especially our partners, such as Turkey, to do everything to convince the opposing sides to cease fire and return to a peaceful settlement of this longstanding conflict via political and diplomatic means", Peskov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy, proclaimed independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991. A major conflict between Baku and Yerevan ravaged the area until 1994 when the sides agreed to start peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group. However, the ties between the two nations have remained tense due to the frozen conflict.
