Armenia Says Nagorno-Karabakh Military Downed Two Azerbaijani Helicopters - Video

Nagorno-Karabakh's military has downed two Azeri helicopters using Igla surface-to-air missiles, Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defence Shushan Stepanyan announced on Tuesday, posting a video that allegedly depicts the aircraft hit by local forces.
"Units of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] Armed Forces destroyed two enemy helicopters approaching from the eastern direction, using Igla", Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.
Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy, proclaimed independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991. A major conflict between Baku and Yerevan ravaged the area until 1994, when the sides agreed to start peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group. However, the ties between the two nations have remained tense due to the frozen conflict.
