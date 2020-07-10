Russian FM Lavrov Warns About Rising Risks of Nuclear Confrontation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday stated that the risk of a global nuclear confrontation has increased significantly. He stressed that global security had deteriorated because Washington is dismantling the global arms control system.
"I agree that nuclear risks have recently increased substantially, that the security situation, international strategic stability are openly deteriorating. The reasons are also obvious to everyone: the US wants to regain global dominance and achieve victory in what they call the rivalry of the great powers", he explained.
The minister also said that the destiny of the New START Treaty is now clear, as Washington has decided not to extend it.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
