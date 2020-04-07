Gas Cylinder Explodes in Residential Building in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region

At least one person may be under the rubble after a gas cylinder explosion in Nizhny Novgorod region, emergencies ministry said in a statement.

A gas cylinder exploded in a residential building in the Filinskoye village in central Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

One person may be under the rubble after the explosion. Search and rescue operations are being carried out, the statement said.

"Air-gas mixture exploded in a residential building, the building's structures collapsed in the village of Filinskoye in the Vachsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod Region," the ministry said.

The ministry said the blast had occurred on the first floor of a two-story building.

On Saturday, there was a gas blast in a five-story residential house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Moscow region, that resulted in three fatalities and six people injured.

The blast occurred when a gas boiler exploded in one of the apartments on the third floor of the building, making a section of apartments collapse between the third and fifth floors. The blast has destroyed five apartments completely and 10 others partially.