Moscow Mayor Agreed Upon Anti-Coronavirus Measures With President - Kremlin

"Of course, any head of a Russian region is in close contact with the federal authorities and especially with the head of state. Especially since Sergei Semyonovich [Sobyanin] heads one of the branches of the coronavirus response centre and is responsible for the coordination among regions", Peskov said.
Last week, the president declared a non-working week between 28 March and 8 April, with people retaining their full wages for this period, as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"Of course, we have estimated it, for one thing, but at the moment, any economic calculations are secondary to the main task, which is keeping people healthy and shielding them from the pandemic", the spokesman added, when asked if the Kremlin had calculated the economic impact of the isolation.
Late on Sunday, the mayor announced strict self-isolation rules for the capital: people are allowed to leave their homes only to go to work (if absolutely necessary), buy essentials, get urgent medical treatment, walk the dog within 330 feet if theri home, and take out the trash.
