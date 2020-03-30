Russian Prime Minister Asks Regions to Consider Coronavirus Measures Similar to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday suggested that the regions study the self-isolation measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection tightened in Moscow over the weekend and consider imposing similar rules.

Mishustin called the steps taken in the capital and Moscow region "a logical continuation" of the federal policy.

"I am asking the heads of the Russian regions to pay attention to the experience of their colleagues and work out the potential use of similar measures in their regions", the prime minister said.

People wearing protective masks walk near a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 23, 2020.

Late on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced stricter measures for the upcoming non-working week: people are not allowed to leave homes except for work (if necessary), urgent medical treatment, shopping for food and essentials, walking dogs within 100 metres (330 feet) from home and taking out the garbage. Moscow region swiftly announced similar steps.

At the moment, Russia has reported 1,534 coronavirus cases and at least 8 fatalities from the disease. In order to curb the infection, President Putin also announced a paid week off, starting from 28 March, and urged people not to visit public places.