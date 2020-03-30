'The Cause We Serve': Russian Doctors Shown 'Live' in Hospital Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

In a Moscow hospital, doctors can be seen wearing heavy protective suits and masks to shield themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian TV presenter and doctor Elena Malysheva visited the infectious department of Hospital №67 in Moscow, where patients with coronavirus are being treated, to observe and record the work of Russian doctors.

The oldest patient in the department is 106, Malysheva pointed out. All patients breathe with hydrated oxygen.

Some doctors work all day long, while the head physician and his deputy will not leave the hospital for 10 days straight.

"It is impossible to coordinate the work in the hospital, to coordinate the logistics via telephone", deputy Konstantin Pokrovskiy said, having stopped at his home the previous day for the first time in a week.

Malysheva posted a series of videos that she recorded on her phone to her Instagram account.

"Here are ten minutes. Ten pieces of life of the doctors and the entire hospital. Swipe and look through these ten pages of life", she said.

"The only people who are really at risk of getting infected are doctors. Look at them. No faces: just respirators, protective glasses and white suits. And nothing to distract from their humanity. I would pay them in millions. But they are not here for the money - they are here for their cause. The cause that we serve", Malysheva said.

Not all people in the hospital have coronavirus, and doctors are also working with patients with fractures, diabetes, cancers, etc. The department is disinfected every hour and as new patients arrive.

Over 1,000 cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in Moscow so far, while in Russia the number of infected patients is 1,534, according to the latest data. On Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that all Muscovites, irrespective of age, must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning 30 March, in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.