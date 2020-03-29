Home Isolation Regime for All Residents Introduced in Moscow Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Starting Monday

The coronavirus epidemic in Moscow has entered a new phase, the mayor of the Russian capital said Sunday, after the number of infection cases in the city topped 1,000.

Moscow is introducing a home isolation regime for all citizens starting from 30 March, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his website.

"From tomorrow on [Monday, 30 March], a self-isolation regime is declared for all Moscow residents irrespective of age", the mayor's office said in a statement on its website.

He specified that people are only allowed to leave their apartment in cases of seeking urgent medical care or in the event of other direct threats to life and health. People can also travel to work if they are obliged to go to work, make purchases at the nearest shop or pharmacy, walk pets up to a distance not exceeding 100 metres from their place of residence, and take out household waste.

"At the same time, the home regime does not limit the right of citizens to come to Moscow or leave it. It is only about not moving around the city without good reason", the statement read.

The mayor continued on by saying that the authorities will gradually strengthen controls in relation to the self-isolation regime. Moscow residents will only be allowed to leave their homes with a special permit issued by the city’s government, according to the statement.

