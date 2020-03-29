Coronavirus Enters a New Stage in Moscow as Number of Infected Exceeds 1,000

Earlier in the day, Russia's consumer rights protection watchdog said that a total of 182,702 people in Russia remain under the supervision of medical experts as they may be infected with the coronavirus.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday stated that the coronavirus has entered a new phase in the Russian capital as the number of those infected has exceeded 1,000.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that public places in Moscow will be disinfected to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A self-isolation regime in Moscow started on 28 March as nearly 15,000 food services and more than 40,000 shops were closed. The number of people travelling on the metro decreased by three-fold and those on above-ground transport two-fold.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week announced new measures to help Russia deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including temporary relief for businesses and a paid holiday in the country from 28 March to 5 April. Before that, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had ordered Muscovites aged over 65 to stay home from 26 March onwards.

The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 270 people over the past 24 hours and currently stands at 1,534.