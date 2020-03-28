Spread of COVID-19 in Russia to Decline in May - WHO Representative on Health Ministry's Assessment

Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said that there was no need for a hard quarantine in Russia, adding that Moscow was "one step ahead" in its fight against COVID-19.

Vujnovic agreed with the assessments of the Russian Health Ministry that the spread of the coronavirus in the country will decline in May.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new measures to help Russia deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including temporary relief for businesses and a paid holiday in the country from 28 March to 5 April. Before that, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had ordered Muscovites aged over 65 to stay home from 26 March onwards. He later announced that the capital would close restaurants, non-essential shops, and parks starting Saturday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW