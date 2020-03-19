Russia Spotted 22 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Armed Forces detected 22 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia’s airspace last week, the military’s official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic, published by the outlet, showed that Russian fighter jets had not been scrambled to intercept foreign aircraft.

Within this period of time, Russia has also spotted four unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

On 6 March, Krasnaya Zvezda reported that 25 foreign jets were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia’s airspace the week before.

The United States and NATO countries often send aircraft and drones to perform reconnaissance activities along Russia’s borders in the Baltic, in the Black Sea off Crimea, and Krasnodar.

Russian air defences regularly monitor, target, and track hundreds of NATO aircraft operating close to the border, and occasionally scramble fighter jets to escort foreign military aircraft away from Russian airspace.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned US and NATO drone flights and bomber drills near its borders, saying such behaviour sparks tensions. The alliance has so far ignored these objections.