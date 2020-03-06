Russia Spotted 25 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Armed Forces detected 25 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia’s airspace last week, the military’s official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic, published by the outlet, showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft. The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia’s airspace, the newspaper said.

Within the past week, Russia has also spotted seven unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

The United States and NATO countries often send aircraft and drones to perform reconnaissance activities along Russia’s borders in the Baltic, in the Black Sea off Crimea and Krasnodar.

Russian air defences regularly monitor, target and track hundreds of NATO aircraft operating close to the border, and occasionally scramble fighter jets to escort foreign military aircraft away from Russian airspace.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned US and NATO drone flights and bomber drills near its borders, saying such behaviour sparks tensions. The alliance has so far ignored these objections.