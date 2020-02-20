Russia Spotted 22 Foreign Spy Jets Close to National Airspace Over Past Week – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Armed Forces detected 22 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia's airspace last week, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

A weekly infographic published by the outlet showed that Russian fighter jets had been scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft. The foreign aircraft had been prevented from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the newspaper added.

Foreign aircraft has been spotted flying near the Crimea in the Black sea several times recently, while also close to the Russian border near the exclave of Kaliningrad.

Within the past week, Russia has also spotted eight unmanned aerial vehicles, which were carrying out reconnaissance missions near the Russian borders.

The United States and NATO countries often sell reconnaissance aircraft and drones to Russia's borders in the Baltic and Black Seas.