Russia Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who recently returned from Italy, the Russian coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, Russia has registered four cases of the coronavirus infection among its citizens - three patients are in the city of Lipetsk, two of whom do not have severe symptoms, one patient is in St. Petersburg", the centre said.

All of the patients have already been hospitalised, while people who had contact with them are being placed under medical supervision, the centre added.

As of Saturday, there are 14 confirmed cases of the disease in Russia. Of them, two are Chinese nationals, another 11 are Russians who recently returned from Italy, and one Italian citizen.

In the meantime, the infection continues to spread across Europe, with Italy the main centre of the virus in the region. According to official information, the number of those infected in Italy exceeds 4,600, with the death toll currently at 200. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 102,000, with almost 3,500 deaths.