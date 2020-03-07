Cures Blues But Not Coronavirus: Vodka Maker Warns Consumers Against Using Product as Sanitizer

US spirits company Tito Beveridge has warned Americans their vodka cannot be used as a hand sanitizer amid reports that the beverage can be used to protect from the coronavirus. The company took to Twitter to dismiss reports that Tito’s Handmade Vodka can be used as disinfectant.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/plYf54HPLn — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 4, 2020

​News about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States has caused panic among the public with people emptying shelves in the supermarkets and pharmacies. This resulted in a spike in prices for hand sanitizers and disinfectants, with a two-pack of Purell hygienic gel now selling on Amazon for $350, while in Walmart, although it is unavailable, it costs $22. The subsequent shortage of these types of products apparently caused people to resort to making their own.

Thinking about making my own hand sanitizer out of aloe vera and Titos vodka #Coronavirustexas — Laura Antonetti (@superlaura) March 3, 2020

​The number of coronavirus cases inside the United States rose to 307 on Friday. This number doesn’t include 21 US citizens who contracted the virus on a cruise ship off California. The death toll from the infectious disease has risen to 17.