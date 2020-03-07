Leader of Italy's Co-Ruling Democratic Party Zingaretti Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Italy jumped from 49 to 157 on 5 March, with the total number of those infected exceeding 4,600, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said earlier this week.

The head of Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have coronavirus too", Zingaretti said, adding he continues to work from home and that he was in touch with all the people he's been in contact with for several days for checks.

He noted that he was well.

— Nicola Zingaretti (@nzingaretti) March 7, 2020

— Diego Montanel Binaburo ⚖ (@dmontanel) March 7, 2020

Former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini promptly reacted to the news, wishing Zingaretti a speedy recovery.

"I wish a speedy recovery to PD secretary Nicola Zingaretti, positive for the virus. It is not normal to have controversy when health is involved!", Salvini said on his Twitter.

— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) March 7, 2020

According to the National Civil Protection Agency, the total number of COVID-19-affected people, including those who have recovered and those who have died, increased from 3,858 to 4,636 on 5 March.​

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 101,000, with more than 3,400 deaths and 55,800 recoveries.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.