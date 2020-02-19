US Sanctions Against Rosneft Subsidiary Won't Harm Russia-Venezuela Relations - Kremlin

Rosneft Trading SA, a Swiss-based brokerage, was accused by Washington of handling over 70 per cent of Venezuela's oil exports bypassing US sanctions against the Latin American country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has lambasted the US move to impose sanctions on Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head Didier Casimiro, over collaboration with Venezuela.

"Such restrictions, which we consider illegal under international law, can in no way affect our bilateral relations with Venezuela", the spokesman announced on Wednesday.

The official also noted that Rosneft Trading is considering legal moves against the ruling.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Rosneft gas station. File photo

The designation of Rosneft Trading SA means its US assets can be blocked and also that US entities and nationals will be prohibited from doing business with the company. Following the announcement, American entities, as well as European businesses, will have 90 days to break their ties with Rosneft Trading.

Commenting on the decision, the Russian embassy in the US stressed it was an instance of unfair competition, as American companies continue operating in Venezuela.