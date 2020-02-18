Register
21:40 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Rosneft pavilion at the SPIEF Investment & Business Expo at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    Rosneft Slams US Sanctions on Its Subsidiary as Illegal, Groundless

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Business
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002181078345274-rosneft-slams-us-sanctions-on-its-subsidiary-as-illegal-groundless/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian energy company Rosneft has slammed Washington's sanctions on its trading subsidiary as illegal and groundless, while also pledging to look into ways to protect itself judicially after studying the released documents of the US Department of the Treasury related to the restrictions.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the United States added Switzerland-based Rosneft Trading SA and its head, Didier Casimiro, onto its Venezuela sanctions list, accusing them of handling over 70 percent of Venezuela’s oil exports in circumvention of US restrictions imposed by the US to overthrow Maduro’s government. The US also gave the companies doing business with Rosneft Trading 90 days to disentangle the arrangements.

    "The sanctions on Rosneft's subsidiary, Rosneft Trading SA, and the chairman of the board of directors of this company are illegal and groundless, and amount to an act of lawlessness", Rosneft said in a statement. "After studying the released documents, the company will look into legal defense options", Rosneft added.

    The company stressed that all of its operations in Venezuela were fully compliant with international law.

    "Implementing its projects, the company engages in commercial activities exclusively, acting in the interest of its shareholders and not pursuing any political goals", Rosneft said, adding that it had been a major investor in the economy of Venezuela long before the US imposed sanctions on the Latin American country. "The company's activity in Venezuela is related to the implementation of production projects and trading ... It is conducted within the framework of contracts that have been signed prior to the introduction of sanctions, and it is aimed at ensuring the return of the previously made investment", the company went on to say.

    Rosneft Trading S.A., a Swiss-based brokerage, is accused in Washington of handling over 70 percent of Venezuela’s oil exports in circumvention of restrictions imposed by the US to overthrow Maduro’s government.

    "Today we sanctioned Russian-owned oil firm Rosneft Trading S.A., cutting off Maduro’s main lifeline to evade our sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Tuesday.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the sanctions will not make the country change its policy on Venezuela.

    The Russian Embassy in Washington in a statement on Tuesday said the US sanctions against Rosneft Trading represent an example of unfair competition.

    "This time the US Administration tries to oust our companies from Venezuela: Meanwhile American companies continue their operations in the mentioned country", the embassy said. "This is another clear example of unfair competition."

    The designation of Rosneft Trading S.A. along with its head Didier Casimiro, who also serves as Vice President for Refining, Petrochemical, Commerce and Logistics with the parent company, makes their assets in the United States eligible for blocking and directly prohibits US entities and nationals from doing business with them.

    Tags:
    United States, Venezuela, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse