Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual address to the country's parliament on 15 January, during which he proposed that the lower house choose the candidate for prime minister instead of just approving the president's choice. The proposal was made after the resignation of the Russian government.

Mikhail Mishustin, nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for prime minister, has called to prepare all the documents necessary to implement the goals outlined in Putin's address.

He stated that the government should understand its accountability and welcome straightforward criticism. Mishustin also urged to boost the production of civilian high-tech products at defence industry plants.

The Russian PM nominee has also said that Russia has all the sources to solve the tasks set by Vladimir Putin.

On 15 January, Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin that the entire government was stepping down. The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament , during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet.

The Kremlin’s press service subsequently announced that Putin had submitted the candidacy of the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister for consideration by the lower house of parliament.