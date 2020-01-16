United Russia Ruling Party Unanimously Approves Mishustin's Candidacy as Prime Minister

The day before, President Vladimir Putin proposed Mikhail Mishustin, the current head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of prime minister after the Russian government decided to resign.

Russia's ruling political party United Russia has unanimously approved the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for prime minister, the State Duma speaker's aide, Anastasia Kashevarova, said on Thursday.

"United Russia is unanimously in favour", Kashevarova wrote on her Telegram blog.

Additionally, Kashevarova noted that Mishustin had said the Cabinet would work in close cooperation with the parliament.

At the same time, party member Andrei Turchak said that despite his resignation as prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev will remain the head of the party.

The Russian State Duma will hold a meeting later in the day to consider Mishustin's candidacy. Prior to that, Mishustin will meet with all factions of the country's lower chamber of parliament.

On Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the government's resignation, hours after President Vladimir Putin addressed lawmakers and high-ranking officials outlining domestic political priorities.

Following the resignation, Vladimir Putin proposed Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of prime minister.