One Dead, One Injured Following Shooting at Magistrates' Court in Novokuznetsk, Russia

An unidentified man has opened fire at the Magistrates' Court in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk, killing one person and severely wounding another.

"A man went to court with firearms and shot at someone. An investigation team is working on the scene. The shooter has been detained", the police said.

"There was a shooting in the building of the Magistrates' Court, a man and a woman were injured, it is known that one of the victims is a bailiff, two resuscitation ambulance teams are working on the spot. The woman is currently being transported to a hospital", the centre's press service said.

The centre later explained that the man had died while in an ambulance. A court employee, a woman born in 1976, was wounded and remains in serious condition.

No further details were made available.