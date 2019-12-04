One Person Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Incident in Russia's Perm - Investigative Committee

According to the investigators, a 50-year-old, who was in illegal possession of a rifle, opened fire in his apartment first.
"He then went outside where he wounded a man and inflicted a deadly injury on a woman. Besides, a driver with the react team of the National Guard, who was in a service vehicle, received a gunshot wound," the committee said.
The man was detained.
All of the wounded were hospitalized.
A criminal case has been opened into the murder and attempted murder of two or more persons, as well as for attempting to take the life of a law enforcement officer.
