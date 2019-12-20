Man Behind Deadly Shooting Near Russia’s Federal Security Service’s HQ a Resident of Moscow Region

The Russian Investigative Committee has disclosed the name of the perpetrator in the deadly shooting in central Moscow as 39-year-old Yevgeny Manyurov, a Moscow region resident.
The deadly shootout near the FSB headquarters in Lubyanka Street took place on Thursday evening. It has so far claimed the lives of two FSB officers and injured five other people.
"...one officer was killed at the scene, another one was taken to hospital in a grave condition where he passed away. Five more people, including one civilian, received wounds of different degrees of severity," the official representative of the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said.
